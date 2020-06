The Thompson Lions will hold their annual Chicken BBQ on Saturday, June 20th. It will tke place from 5 pm to 6:30 pm or until gone at the Thompson Fire Station. One-half chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, potato chips, dinner roll/butter and water will be served.

This event is a take-out only event and all proceeds go towards the Thompson Lions Club projects. Tickets for those who are 12 years old or older at $10. Those under twelve can share a $10 ticket.