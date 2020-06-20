Photo Contest Begins With Farmscape Themes

Iowans who may have more time on their hands this summer due to the pandemic likely have an excellent camera on their smartphones and stunning, agriculture-related subjects to shoot nearby. Entries are now being taken for the Capture the Heart of America photo contest. Jori Wade-Booth, at Waterloo-based Silos and Smokestacks, says there are a half dozen categories, including Iowa Farmscapes.

The annual contest features cash prizes, including $500 for the photo deemed Best in Show. Last year’s Best in Show winner snapped a flower-filled picture at one of the organization’s partner sites, Living History Farms in Urbandale.

Photos have to be submitted by October 31st but she notes, there’s no expiration date on the pictures you’ve taken.

All photos submitted for the contest need to be agriculture-related and help to preserve this important piece of America’s story. Learn more about the contest and find an entry form at: www.silosandsmokestacks.org/photo-contest