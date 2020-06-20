NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Area Pheasant Population is Up

A dry April and May has set things up for a big boost to the pheasant population this year. DNR wildlife research biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says everything is falling into place for a good hatch.

He says rainfall was the lowest it has been since 1994. We are in the time of year when birds are nesting and starting to hatch their young. Bogenschutz is already hearing good reports.

He says the recent conditions have been good for hatching the eggs and keeping the young pheasants alive.

The DNR has already seen an increase in the purchase of fishing and turkey licenses as people are looking to get outdoors after being cooped up by the coronavirus pandemic. Bogenschutz hopes the movement continues into pheasant season this fall.

Bogenschutz says a study found an average of 50% of the pheasant chicks that hatch survive and grow into mature birds. They will know for sure if that is the case when they conduct their annual roadside pheasant counts in August.