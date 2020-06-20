GRADUATION SATURDAY: Belmond-Klemme Graduates 43 Seniors

The Belmond-Klemme Community School District will graduate 43 seniors in the Class of 2020. The graduation ceremony will take place on Faris Football Field in Belmond. If there is rain, the ceremonies will be moved to Sunday at the same time and place. The members of the Class of 2020 graduating class include:
Mabelyn Aguilar-Punay
Dylan Anderson
Emma Askildson
Kayla Asmus-Steenblock
Haley Beminio
Liberty Bonin
Jesse Brown
Leslie Carlos
Jonah Christianson
Austin Dean
Cesar Duran
Alexzander Francis
Jaydon Gansen
Brynn Heideman
Wyatt Heideman
Zachery Heiden
Bianca Hernandez
Kaytlynn Lee
Jose Martinez Jr.
Pedro Martinez Jr.
Ty Mennenga
Kassidy Miller
Gisselle Murillo
Vada Negrete
Taylor Nelson
Kaden Nickell
Chance Nielsen
Zachary Nielsen
Jacob Noah
McKenna Pentico
Maryory Rivera
Mia Sandoval
Emma Schroeder
Caden Sifert
Kelsey Smith
Cameron Steenhard
Dawson Summers
Brandon Thayer
Mary Thompson
Elizabeth Vestweber-Boots
Jaace Weidemann
Alex Wessels
Lexi Wright