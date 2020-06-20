GRADUATION SATURDAY: Belmond-Klemme Graduates 43 Seniors

The Belmond-Klemme Community School District will graduate 43 seniors in the Class of 2020. The graduation ceremony will take place on Faris Football Field in Belmond. If there is rain, the ceremonies will be moved to Sunday at the same time and place. The members of the Class of 2020 graduating class include:

Mabelyn Aguilar-Punay

Dylan Anderson

Emma Askildson

Kayla Asmus-Steenblock

Haley Beminio

Liberty Bonin

Jesse Brown

Leslie Carlos

Jonah Christianson

Austin Dean

Cesar Duran

Alexzander Francis

Jaydon Gansen

Brynn Heideman

Wyatt Heideman

Zachery Heiden

Bianca Hernandez

Kaytlynn Lee

Jose Martinez Jr.

Pedro Martinez Jr.

Ty Mennenga

Kassidy Miller

Gisselle Murillo

Vada Negrete

Taylor Nelson

Kaden Nickell

Chance Nielsen

Zachary Nielsen

Jacob Noah

McKenna Pentico

Maryory Rivera

Mia Sandoval

Emma Schroeder

Caden Sifert

Kelsey Smith

Cameron Steenhard

Dawson Summers

Brandon Thayer

Mary Thompson

Elizabeth Vestweber-Boots

Jaace Weidemann

Alex Wessels

Lexi Wright