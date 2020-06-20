Baseball and Softball Scores from 6/19

Softball

North Union 12 Forest City 2

GHV 12 West Hancock 3

Bishop Garrigan 18 Lake Mills 7

Newman 14 Nashua-Plainfield 0

St. Ansgar 5 Osage 2

Northwood-Kensett 9 West Fork 4

Charles City 14 Clear Lake 7

Algona 9 Webster City 0

Baseball

Forest City 16 North Union 4 (KIOW)

Recap – The Forest City Indians were playing for more then just a leg up on North Union in the conference race, but also for postseason seeding. Both the Indians and Warriors landed in Class 2A District 3. NU jumped out in front first and held the lead until the top of the 6th when Forest City scored 9 runs to take the lead for good. Forest City batted 13 batters in that innings, North Union had to use three different pitchers who together nearly threw 90 pitches. Forest City moves to 2-1 and 2-0 – North Union falls to 1-2 and 1-1 in the conference. Forest City and Lake Mills are tied for the conference lead at 2-0.

Lake Mills 4 Bishop Garrigan 1

Dowling 9 Mason City 5

Mason City 2 Dowling 1

Newman 10 Nashua-Plainfield 5

GHV 10 West Hancock 9 (KHAM)

St. Ansgar 5 Osage 1

Northwood-Kensett 3 West Fork 1