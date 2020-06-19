Relay for Life Luminaries Now on Sale at Hy-Vee

Winnebago County Relay For Life luminaries are now on sale at Hy-Vee in Forest City with forms available at the Customer Service counter. Luminaries cost $10 and may be personalized to honor or memorialize someone special in your life that has been impacted by cancer. Winnebago County Relay for Life Chairperson Carolyn Sunde believes that these symbols are important to people for a variety of reasons.

These tributes to those who have been affect by cancer will be visible during the Ride for Relay which takes place on June 27th in one of two locations. The first will be around the Winnebago County Courthouse lawn and the second will be at the Forest City Hy-Vee.

The Ride to Relay will be this years version of the Relay for Life due to pandemic concerns. Anyone interested in riding in the Ride to Relay can register the day of the parade by going to the Hanson Fieldhouse on the Waldorf University campus prior to the ride. Cost to join the parade is a freewill donation and all monies go to the fight against cancer.