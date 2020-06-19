Forest City School Board to Meet in Emergency Session Friday

The global pandemic has had its effect on local school districts canceling proms, sports, speech, debates, and other school functions. Educational programs need to be put in put in place and the state needs to be notified as to how districts will proceed. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann and the Forest City Community School Board will tackle this issue on Friday beginning at noon with an emergency session.

As of Monday, Iowa became the first state in the United States to have sports return to the field. Now with fall sports around the corner, concern is growing as to how training procedures will be implemented to get ready for the seasons.

Pandemic concerns have forced the meeting to be made available by phone. The number to call to listen in is (319) 449-2267 PIN 179 435 128#