COVID-19 Phone Scams Have Begun

The Internal Revenue Service is renewing its warnings for Iowans to beware of crooks who are trying to pry away their personal financial data. IRS criminal investigator Steve Slazinik says more cons are appearing every week during the pandemic.

Criminals are sending out bogus emails and texts claiming to have a cure for COVID-19, or they’re pretending to be IRS agents seeking personal identification so taxpayers can receive their coronavirus stimulus checks.

Slazinik says there are so many scams emerging, it’s difficult to identify and prosecute all of them. He advises anyone with questions to contact the agency directly at irs-dot-gov.