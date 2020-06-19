Baseball and Softball Scores from 6/18

The Forest City Indians Softball team traveled to Humboldt last night to take on the #2 team in Class 3A.

With storms loaming, the Indians and Wildcats played an inning and ⅔ before play was halted due to lightning. Following a nearly one hour and 15 minute delay, play resumed again. Just two batters later, more lightning. Two hours and 12 minutes after the first pitch and just one complete inning into the game, the two teams decided to stop play. The game will be scored as a no-game and stats from the only inning played will not be recorded. Forest City 1-1 1-0 will play again tonight against North Union.

Other softball scores

Central Springs 9 North Butler 4

Iowa Fall-Alden 8 St. Ansgar 7

AGWSR 13 West Fork 4

Baseball

HD-Cal 18 Central Springs 5

Lake Mills 7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2

Tonight’s games

KIOW – Baseball

Forest City 1-1 1-0 vs North Union 1-1 1-0

Forest City is 7-1 in the series since 2015, North Union last beat the Indians in 2017. Pregame show at 7:20 pm and first pitch is set for 7:30 pm

KHAM – Baseball

West Hancock 0-1 0-1 vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1-2 1-1

The battle of Hancock County is renewed on the baseball field tonight. GHV has won 17 of the last 20 meetings between the teams in baseball. West Hancock though is coming off a win in their last meeting last year 16-4. Both teams are coming off conference losses and will look to get back on track. AJ Taylor will have the call around 7:20 pm with the pregame show and first pitch is set for 7:30 pm