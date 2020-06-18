Winnebago Wants Your Voice for a Video

Winnebago Industries is looking for your singing voice, memories of past road trips, and the optimism and inspiration of planning travels ahead. The new campaign supports the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service.

Submissions will be collected through June 26 on Winnebago.com. A final compilation of videos highlighting the community singing along to the timeless classic “On the Road Again,” will celebrate Winnebago adventures and community, which will be released in mid-July.

Every social media share of the final “On the Road Again” video will result in a $1 donation to the National Park Foundation.

To learn more about how to record yourself singing to “On the Road Again” or how to upload photos and videos of favorite memories from Winnebago road trips, please go to https://www.winnebago.com/owners/on-the-road-again for more information. Country Music artist, Stephanie Quayle, who inspired adventure with her travel anthem, “Winnebago,” invited fans to join in the fun, by providing her own voice toward the campaign.

To encourage submissions, a host of Winnebago brand ambassadors and friends will support the cause and encourage other community members to join.