Lake Mills Business Grants Remain Available

The Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation is offering businesses in the city limits who were affected by the pandemic, grant money to try and help them. Cassie Johnson, Director of the Chamber explains.

The grant applications must be in by Friday at 5 pm in order to qualify according the Johnson.

The board that reviews the applications are looking for standard financial reports such as profit/loss statements, quarterly report statements, and other items to be included in the application.

In some cases, the financial experts on the panel who review the applications have found additional revenue sources for the applicants.

The deadline for Lake Mills businesses to apply is June 19th and the applications are readily available according to Johnson.