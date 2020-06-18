Forest City’s Mosaic Fundraising is Near Its Goal

Mosaic of North Iowa is in the process of raising funds for helping their clients. They recently held a Partners in Possibilities event which helped in raising money to continue the assistance. Mosaic helps those who a mentally and intellectually disadvantaged lead productive and positive lives. Corina Frein is with Mosaic in Forest City and says that the group is trying to fill a giant gap.

For those with medical issues such as those benefitting from Mosaics services, $60 does not even begin to meet their needs.

Those wishing to donate to the fund raising efforts can do so through the mail, or by dropping it off at the door, or going online www.mosaicinfo.org. All of the money raised will stay in the community.