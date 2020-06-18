Forest City YMCA Gains $30K Grant

The Forest City YMCA has received a $30,000 grant from MBI-WORKS Endowment and Kingland Construction Services. The hope is to increase the number of people getting into the commercial construction workforce.

Tony Reynolds, Program Director for the Forest City YMCA explains how the grant application and process came to be.

The YMCA was awarded one grant of three possible grants and now will put together an extensive program where kids from 1st to 4th grade will have a chance to work with tools and get an introduction to commercial construction and mechanics.

Other projects include building bridges out of balsa wood including the engineering and design of it, bicycle maintenance, building a park bench, drafting and construction assembly. The hope is to begin in early July with day camps, but all of this is contingent on the current state of the pandemic. There are some middle school programs be planned too.

Reynolds was very appreciative of the support that comes from Kingland Construction Services in getting programs like these to be successful.