Baseball and Softball Scores 6/17 – Forest City vs GHV Photo Gallery

Baseball scores from 6/17

FC GAME RECAP – The Forest City Indians baseball team picked up their first win of the season last night on KIOW over GHV. GHV jumped out early in the first inning scoring two runs in the top of the first. Forest City came back and scored two runs in the bottom of the first to tie the game at two. Going into the fifth, both teams were tied at three. GHV scored three runs in the top half to take a 6-3 lead, but Forest City came back in the bottom and scored six runs to take a 9-6 lead. The comeback was capped off by a Reese Moore bases clearing three RBI double that would prove to be the winner.

Five different Indians 1-1 (1-0) collected a hit in the game – Moore had a game high three RBI

Jared Shaw, Landon Dalbeck, and Rafe Van Dusseldorp all collected two hits for GHV 1-2 (1-1).

TIC West

Forest City 9 vs GHV 6

North Union 13 North Iowa 8

Crossover

St. Ansgar 7 Bishop-Garrigan 6

TIC East

Central Springs 8 Osage 1

West Fork 3 Rockford 0

Newman 12 North Butler 2

Nashua-Plainfield 11 Northwood-Kensett 1

NCC

Humboldt 4 Clear Lake 3

Webster City 7 Algona 6

Softball

Forest City and GHV went back and forth in conference softball play last night. Forest City walked it off in the bottom of the 7th to win 7-6.

TIC West

Forest City 7 vs GHV 6

North Union 17 North Iowa 0

Crossover

Bishop-Garrigan 12 St. Ansgar 0

TIC East

Central Springs 5 Osage 2

West Fork 8 Rockford 7

Newman 8 North Butler 4

Nashua-Plainfield 6 Northwood-Kensett 4

NCC

Humboldt 11 Clear Lake 0

Algona 2 Webster City 0

Rolling Valley

Glidden-Ralston 14 AR-We-Va 8