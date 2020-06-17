VP Pence has Winnebago Fan Club

On Tuesday, Winnebago Industries held a huge reopening celebration with over 300 people in attendance to see special guest Vice President of the United States Mike Pence. After shutting down operations due to Covid-19, it was a day filled with renewal and optimism for better days ahead. The small outside protest was drowned out by all the energy from the uplifting music and patriotic speeches. Forest city resident and Winnebago Industries employee Lydia Thompson said she was excited to welcome Trump’s right hand man while wearing her Trump mask.

Pence mentioned in his speech how the economic numbers show an increase in new buyers of RV’s. Thompson said she appreciates how diligent the Trump administration has been with finding ways to open back up America in a safe and productive manner so businesses like Winnebago Industries can fill the need.

Another Winnebago Industries employee Susan Gardner of Forest City shared Thompson’s approval of the Trump administration, citing Trump’s record breaking economic numbers.

In terms of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Gardner gives Trump and Pence a thumbs up for taking initiative early on.