Esther M. Rapp, 100, of Garner passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Esther May Rapp, the daughter of John and Johanna (Sweers) Brouwer, was born July 20, 1919 in Britt. She attended country school near her home until the eighth grade. Esther was married to Harold Rapp on June 7, 1939. They lived in various towns in north Iowa before settling in Thor, Iowa. After Harold passed away in 1976, she moved to Garner where she operated her own daycare business until retiring at the age of 85. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and embroidery work. She was a member of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner.

Esther is survived by her children, Gary Rapp of Cedar Rapids, Don (Sheila) Rapp of Forest City, Jim (Linda) Rapp of Clear Lake, Joyce Schuler of Prescott Valley, AZ, John Rapp of Garner and Judy Austin of Mason City; three sons-in-law, James Glenn, David Braun and Jerry Lewerke; a brother, John Brouwer; two sisters, Helen (Dutch) Shipley and Norma (Kay) Schuver; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; infant son, Duane; three daughters,

Darlene “Pat” Lewerke, Jeannie Braun and Bonnie Glenn.