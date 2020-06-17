Darlene D. Jorth, age 87, a longtime resident of Joice and Mason City, most recently a resident at Forest Plaza Assisted Living in Forest City, died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa, under the care of MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.

A private family service is being planned for Darlene with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. Her family will gather for burial in Concordia Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.

