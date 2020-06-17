Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/16

Opening night for the Forest City Indians in both baseball and softball; you heard the softball game on KIOW. Forest City and ELC went through the first three Innings scoreless, but a 2-out 7-run 4th inning helped push the midgets past the Indians 12-1 in 6 innings. It’s the 10th straight win for ELC over Forest City in the series.

Estherville Lincoln Central 12 Forest City 1

Riceville 13 Lake Mills 12

Osage 5 Denver 4

North Union 12 Okoboji 0

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13 Rockford 8

Central Springs 3 Bishop Garrigan 2

Clarksville 5 North Butler 1

Northwood-Kensett 18 North Iowa 8

Clear Lake 12 Mason City 6

Algona 11 GHV 0

Baseball

Behind 10-4 going into the final frame, Forest City scored 4-runs in the bottom of the 7th. Their comeback attempt came up short when they left the bases loaded and fell 10-8.

ELC 10 Forest City 8

Dike-New Hartford 8 Clear Lake 4

Newman 9 Alburnett 3

Algona 11 GHV 6

St. Eds 10 North Union 0

Central Springs 5 Bishop Garrigan 4

North Butler 11 Clarksville 1

Northwood-Kensett 10 North Iowa 5

Tonight On KIOW

Forest City Baseball 0-1 (0-0) vs GHV 1-1 (1-0) Forest City has won the last 6 in the series. GHV will look for it’s first win over Forest City since 2016. Forest City leads the series in the last 27 games 18-5.