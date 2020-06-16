Winnebago Industries Becomes a Showcase in Re-Opening

Winnebago Industries had it’s moment to shine on Tuesday when it received a visit from U. S. Vice President Mike Pence, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg. The purpose of the visit according to Winnebago Industries Chad Reese was to show how the company rebounded after the pandemic.

Winnebago Industries Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe was also pleased with the day and the chance to show the progress Winnebago Industries has made after the pandemic.

Happe explained that he had the chance to give Pence a tour of how Winnebago RV’s were made.

Happe highlighted the fact that Pence loves to go RVing so having the chance to see how they are made and the strength of the industry is important right now. The company has had to take a measured approach in returning back to business after the pandemic.

The order base is strong according to Happe and the future is also very good due to the return of people getting out and camping. Happe believes that the company is taking a safe and measured approach in getting back to full strength.