The Vice President Visits: Winnebago Industries

Vice President Mike Pence toured Winnebago Industries during his visit to Forest City and afterwards had a few comments for those gathered outside in the summer sun. He says America is making what he calls a “transition to greatness,” as the economy bounces back from pandemic shutdowns.

Pence told a crowd in Forest City early Tuesday afternoon that all 50 states are reopening in a safe and responsible way.

Pence toured the Winnebago Industries facility in Forest City, then spoke to a large crowd seated in the sun outside. The vice president praised the company for its temporary shift to making face shields.

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters could be heard chanting nearby as Pence spoke. And Pence mentioned the police reform plan President Trump signed Tuesday morning.

Pence said, to cheers from the crowd at Winnebago Industries. Pence ate lunch Tuesday at Sally’s, a Forest City restaurant.

Pence ate with Governor Kim Reynolds, the governor’s husband and State Senator Randy Feenstra. He’s the Republican who defeated Congressman Steve King in this month’s GOP Primary. Pence has visited Iowa 10 times, including a visit six weeks ago to focus on issues in the nation’s food chain. His visit Tuesday comes a day after The Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll showed President Trump just a point ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump won Iowa by nine points in 2016.