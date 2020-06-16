The Vice President Visits: Sally’s Opens Her Doors

Vice President Mike Pence got a taste of Iowa home cooking when he, Lt. Gov Gregg, and Governor Reynolds visited Forest City on Tuesday. Sally’s Restaurant opened its doors to the entourage as a first stop of two in the tour.

Clark Street had been blocked off since early morning to allow for the motorcade to stop in front of the restaurant.

Before Pence turned onto Clark Street from J Street, he got out and greeted the people who had gathered on the courthouse lawn and on sidewalks adjacent to the street. He was met with loud cheers from the crowd.

Kim McNeese brought her daughter, her daughter in law, and her six grandchildren to see the Vice President. Her daughter was the inspiration for coming to see the Vice President.

Most of the crowd held up signs in support of the Vice President or of President Trump. McNeese was impressed by the number who arrived to do so.

The crowd was peaceful with a strong showing of law enforcement. The crowd did not cause or pose a problem for the officers who consisted of Forest City Police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol. Regardless there were others who wanted to make a statement in support of current causes. One of those was “Natalie” who held up a LBGTQ Rights sign and a Black Lives Matter sign. She wanted to get a message across that even in northern Iowa, there were concerns. She believes that if everyone got behind these movements, things would be better.

The former mayor of Britt, Jim Nelson was also in the crowd and felt that this moment was good for all of northern Iowa.

Despite the upbeat mood of the crowd, as a veteran Nelson expressed concern over current events.

After Pence, Reynolds, and Gregg finished lunch downtown, they left to a rousing crowd that had gathered on the north end of Clark and a strong send off to Winnebago Industries.