The Vice President Visits: Police Prepare Clark Street

Preparations have already begun in Forest City in expectation of the Vice President of the United States Mike Pence arriving to tour Winnebago Industries and have lunch downtown.

The Vice President will arrive at the Mason City Airport around 10:45 am. KIOW will live stream the arrival of the Vice President on kiow.com. Zarren Egesdal will have the coverage. Click on the Vice President Stream (Air Force One picture) at the top of the page to get to the two streams we will have today.

Forest City Police have blocked off Clark Street in front of Sally’s Restaurant where the Vice President will meet with Governor Kim Reynolds for lunch. KIOW will cover the arrival of both the Governor and the Vice President live on KIOW.

The Vice President will head to Winnebago Industries for a visit with management and employees, then deliver a few remarks to the media beginning around 2 pm. KIOW will carry the remarks on KIOW and on our live stream at kiow.com. KIOW will have complete team coverage of the remarks with Zarren Egesdal on the live stream, Angela Nelson, and News Director A. J. Taylor on KIOW and on the KIOW Facebook page.