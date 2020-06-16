Relay For Life in Hancock County Changes

The Hancock County Relay for Life has a different look this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but rest assured, it is still happening. It is now called Cruis’n for a Cure and will be held Friday evening in Garner. Hancock County Relay for Life Chairperson Linda Webner says the event will feature a parade of vehicles.

Webner says registration for the event is easy to do.

Cruis’n for a Cure will utilize a parade route familiar to Garner residents according to Webner.

The 2020 Hancock County Relay for Life Honorary Ambassador is Dean Stromer.

Webner says a great way to donate to the American Cancer Society is to purchase a luminary in honor of a loved one who has survived or lost their battle with cancer.

Other participant activities will include a vehicle relay Bingo and a fundraising toss during the cruise.

Webner says there will be activities after the cruise too.