Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/15

June 16, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Softball 

TIC West 

GHV 7 North Iowa 4 

Lake Mills 17 West Hancock 15 

TIC East 

1A #7 Newman 15 Osage 1 

2A #7 Central Springs 9 Saint Ansgar 6 

North Butler 4 Northwood-Kensett 2

NCC 

Webster City 10 Hampton-Dumont-Cal 3 

Rolley Valley 

Glidden-Ralston (and three North Iowa athletes) 15 IKM-Manning 3 

Eagle Grove’s Jozey Gump Double, single 1 RBI 

Belmond-Klemme’s Allie Barrus Single and 2 RBI 

Belmond-Klemme’s Madi Barrus Walked twice 2R

Baseball

TIC West 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6 North Iowa 0 

Jake Ermer 5.1 IP 4H 0R 0BB 5SO 

 

Lake Mills 6 West Hancock 3 (Heard on KHAM) 

LM starting pitcher Casey Hanson tied a school record with 18K’s 

TIC East 

Dike-New Hartford 4 West Fork 1

Northwood-Kensett 14 North Butler 3 

Newman 8 Osage 0 

Saint Ansgar 10 Central Springs 5 

NCC 

Algona 4 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2 

Tonight on the Radio 

KIOW – 5:50 pm pre 6:00 pm first pitch – Forest City Softball vs ELC 

 

ADVERTISEMENT