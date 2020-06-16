Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/15

Softball
TIC West
GHV 7 North Iowa 4
Lake Mills 17 West Hancock 15
TIC East
1A #7 Newman 15 Osage 1
2A #7 Central Springs 9 Saint Ansgar 6
North Butler 4 Northwood-Kensett 2
NCC
Webster City 10 Hampton-Dumont-Cal 3
Rolley Valley
Glidden-Ralston (and three North Iowa athletes) 15 IKM-Manning 3
Eagle Grove’s Jozey Gump Double, single 1 RBI
Belmond-Klemme’s Allie Barrus Single and 2 RBI
Belmond-Klemme’s Madi Barrus Walked twice 2R
Baseball
TIC West
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6 North Iowa 0
Jake Ermer 5.1 IP 4H 0R 0BB 5SO
Lake Mills 6 West Hancock 3 (Heard on KHAM)
LM starting pitcher Casey Hanson tied a school record with 18K’s
TIC East
Dike-New Hartford 4 West Fork 1
Northwood-Kensett 14 North Butler 3
Newman 8 Osage 0
Saint Ansgar 10 Central Springs 5
NCC
Algona 4 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2
Tonight on the Radio
KIOW – 5:50 pm pre 6:00 pm first pitch – Forest City Softball vs ELC