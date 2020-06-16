3 Local Counties Increase Covid-19 Testing: No New Cases

Although the majority of Iowans are getting back to business as usual, there are ongoing concerns about the spread of Covid-19. Hancock County has seen a slight increase in Covid-19 cases over the past two months, attributed to additional testing measures. Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington tells how many total cases there have been since day 1 in Hancock County.

The last few months for most people have been unpredictable. School cancelled, work cancelled, events cancelled; don’t wear masks, wear masks; close this business, but not that one; and there seems to be no one-size-fits-all answer as to how long viruses can live on surfaces or even in the air. However, most people do agree social distancing is crucial to containment, thus following those measures after reopening businesses, our 3 local counties reported no new cases last week.

Out of the more than 1,100 people tested, only 6 of those were at one time infected with the virus.