Youth Exhibits Will Remain in Some Form After Iowa State Fair Cancellation

As COVID-19 safety considerations have led to the postponement of the 2020 Iowa State Fair, a decision on 4-H youth learning exhibits is still underway.

“We understand this difficult decision was made to protect the health of everyone, including our youth and families,” said Debbie Nistler, Iowa 4-H state program leader. “We thank the Iowa State Fair Board for their continued support and look forward to continuing to partner with them for many years to come.”

4-H staff are currently working with the Iowa State Fair Board on opportunities for youth exhibits and shows and will be releasing more information in the coming weeks.

“4-H gives youth the opportunity to feel physically and emotionally safe while actively engaging in activities,” said Nistler. “This year, safety is especially important to consider as we implement our positive youth development programs.”

For more information on the Iowa 4-H Youth Development program, please contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office or visit the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.