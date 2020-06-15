Willis E. Anderson, 91, of Belmond passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor David Boogerd officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

