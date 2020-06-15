Vice President Pence to Visit Forest City

On Saturday, residents heard the sound of helicopters flying above the city. They may have seen other activity too which was all in preparation for a visit from Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday. He is scheduled to visit Winnebago Industries sometime after 1 pm in the afternoon after having lunch with Governor Kim Reynolds.

Pence will then speak to the workers at Winnebago Industries before flying back to Washington, D. C. Tuesday evening. Further details of this visit by Vice President Mike Pence are to be released soon. Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for upcoming bulletins.