Red Cross is Testing for COVID-19 Antibodies

The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody test used by the Red Cross is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations after hospital demand for blood products increased in recent weeks. The Red Cross is helping protect the health and safety of donors and staff at blood drives, and there is an urgent need for donors right now.