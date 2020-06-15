Marie Edna Herndon, 87, of Forest City died Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City with Father Paul Lippstock officiating.

Burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Monday at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City with a Scriptural Wake Service held at 7:00 P.M. A Rosary service will be held at 4:30 P.M. for those that would like to attend.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

