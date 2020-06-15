Iowa Set to be First in the Nation for High School Sports

June 15, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

The last high school sports game played in Iowa was 94 days ago. It was a barn-burner for the 4A crown between Ankeny and Waukee. Ankeny ending up winning the game 78-70, and most left Wells Fargo Arena thinking that in just weeks – spring sports would start up. That wasn’t the case, no spring sport competitions ever took place as we would come to tragically know soon after.

 

Today, Iowa will become the first state in the nation to host school organized sports since the pandemic. Locally, only a few games are on the docket.

 

TIC West 

West Hancock @ Lake Mills BB/SB – Baseball game can be heard on KHAM 103.1 at 7:20 pm

North Iowa at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura BB/SB

TIC EAST 

Rockford at Nashua-Plainfield BB/SB

Northwood-Kensett at North Butler

Newman at Osage

Central Springs at St. Ansgar 

 

NCC 

Clarion at Algona 

Iowa Falls-Alden at Cear Lake

 

CIML 

Mason City at Waukee

 

Rolling Valley 

Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove athletes playing with Glidden-Ralston vs IKM-Manning

Stories that may be of interest in the same topic 

First delay of the baseball and softball season 

Springs sports in Iowa won’t happen 

Baseball and softball practice to start June 1

Belmond-Klemme says ‘no’ to summer sports 

Baseball and softball guidance 

Local schools approve high school sports 

North Iowa baseball holds first practice at midnight 

What AD’s want you to know about baseball and softball 

Eagle Grove says ‘no’ to summer sports 

Department of Education allows BK and EG athletes to become ‘free agents’

Three athletes from Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove find a summer home 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT