Iowa Set to be First in the Nation for High School Sports

The last high school sports game played in Iowa was 94 days ago. It was a barn-burner for the 4A crown between Ankeny and Waukee. Ankeny ending up winning the game 78-70, and most left Wells Fargo Arena thinking that in just weeks – spring sports would start up. That wasn’t the case, no spring sport competitions ever took place as we would come to tragically know soon after.
Today, Iowa will become the first state in the nation to host school organized sports since the pandemic. Locally, only a few games are on the docket.
TIC West
West Hancock @ Lake Mills BB/SB – Baseball game can be heard on KHAM 103.1 at 7:20 pm
North Iowa at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura BB/SB
TIC EAST
Rockford at Nashua-Plainfield BB/SB
Northwood-Kensett at North Butler
Newman at Osage
Central Springs at St. Ansgar
NCC
Clarion at Algona
Iowa Falls-Alden at Cear Lake
CIML
Mason City at Waukee
Rolling Valley
Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove athletes playing with Glidden-Ralston vs IKM-Manning
Stories that may be of interest in the same topic
First delay of the baseball and softball season
Springs sports in Iowa won’t happen
Baseball and softball practice to start June 1
Belmond-Klemme says ‘no’ to summer sports
Baseball and softball guidance
Local schools approve high school sports
North Iowa baseball holds first practice at midnight
What AD’s want you to know about baseball and softball
Eagle Grove says ‘no’ to summer sports
Department of Education allows BK and EG athletes to become ‘free agents’
Three athletes from Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove find a summer home