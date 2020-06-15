Iowa Set to be First in the Nation for High School Sports

The last high school sports game played in Iowa was 94 days ago. It was a barn-burner for the 4A crown between Ankeny and Waukee. Ankeny ending up winning the game 78-70, and most left Wells Fargo Arena thinking that in just weeks – spring sports would start up. That wasn’t the case, no spring sport competitions ever took place as we would come to tragically know soon after.

Today, Iowa will become the first state in the nation to host school organized sports since the pandemic. Locally, only a few games are on the docket.

TIC West

West Hancock @ Lake Mills BB/SB – Baseball game can be heard on KHAM 103.1 at 7:20 pm

North Iowa at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura BB/SB

TIC EAST

Rockford at Nashua-Plainfield BB/SB

Northwood-Kensett at North Butler

Newman at Osage

Central Springs at St. Ansgar

NCC

Clarion at Algona

Iowa Falls-Alden at Cear Lake

CIML

Mason City at Waukee

Rolling Valley

Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove athletes playing with Glidden-Ralston vs IKM-Manning

