Donald Dean Abels, age 79 of Sun City, Arizona died unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home in Sun City.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, Iowa with Rev. Jonathan Faulkner officiating. Burial will take place at Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center, Iowa.

Visitation for Don will be on Thursday, June 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday. Social distancing guidelines are recommended.

