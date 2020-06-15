Cletus W. Nedved, 78 of Fertile, Iowa died March 18, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Upon his wishes he was cremated, and a gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Friday June 19, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. A Knights of Columbus Rosary service will be recited for those that would like to attend at 3:45 P.M.

A graveside committal service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday June 20, 2020 at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City

