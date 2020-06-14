GRADUATION SUNDAY: West Hancock Has 2020 Vision on the Future

The West Hancock Community Schools will hold their commencement ceremonies today beginning at 2 pm in the High School Gymnasium. The ceremony will follow pandemic restrictions and students can bring up to six guests. Those who would like to watch the ceremony can do so on the kiow.com livestream. Look for the live stream tab at the top of the page.
High School Principal Dan Peterson explained the commencement ceremony procedures.
The class colors are red and silver and the class flower is a red rose dipped in white. The class motto is clearly one of a kind. “We’ve got 2020 Vision!”
A parade will follow after graduation according to Joan Johanson, one of the organizers of the Parade of Graduates.
The West Hancock Graduating Class of 2020 includes:
Autumn Babcock
Adamari Barranca
Austin Brown
Chrysta Bruns
Anahi Castro
Levi Calles
Victor Camarena-Castaneda
Keifer Carlson
Amanda Chizek
Noralyn Clark
Brody Cox
Marissa Eekhoff
Madison Eisenman
Mahayla Faust
Parker Feuring
Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez
Sylvester Garcia
Ian Gobeli
Makayla Graves
Tanner Hagen
Tate Hagen
Paige Hanson
Chelby Harms
Dyaneth Hernandez
Liliana Hill
Riley Hiscocks
Ryleigh Hudspeth
Tristan Hunt
Jayden Johanson
MacKenzie Khyl
Brayden Leerar
Maggie Lies
Cristina Mendoza
Hector Nino
Cody Piper
Chandler Redenius
Jamie Reynolds
Emily Ryerson
Tiffany Sherwood
Josef Smith
Joshua Stromer
Katey Tegtmeyer
Alex Trueblood
Cole Wood
Mackenzie Wood