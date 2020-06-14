GRADUATION SUNDAY: West Hancock Has 2020 Vision on the Future

The West Hancock Community Schools will hold their commencement ceremonies today beginning at 2 pm in the High School Gymnasium. The ceremony will follow pandemic restrictions and students can bring up to six guests. Those who would like to watch the ceremony can do so on the kiow.com livestream. Look for the live stream tab at the top of the page.

High School Principal Dan Peterson explained the commencement ceremony procedures.

The class colors are red and silver and the class flower is a red rose dipped in white. The class motto is clearly one of a kind. “We’ve got 2020 Vision!”

A parade will follow after graduation according to Joan Johanson, one of the organizers of the Parade of Graduates.

The West Hancock Graduating Class of 2020 includes:

Autumn Babcock

Adamari Barranca

Austin Brown

Chrysta Bruns

Anahi Castro

Levi Calles

Victor Camarena-Castaneda

Keifer Carlson

Amanda Chizek

Noralyn Clark

Brody Cox

Marissa Eekhoff

Madison Eisenman

Mahayla Faust

Parker Feuring

Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez

Sylvester Garcia

Ian Gobeli

Makayla Graves

Tanner Hagen

Tate Hagen

Paige Hanson

Chelby Harms

Dyaneth Hernandez

Liliana Hill

Riley Hiscocks

Ryleigh Hudspeth

Tristan Hunt

Jayden Johanson

MacKenzie Khyl

Brayden Leerar

Maggie Lies

Cristina Mendoza

Hector Nino

Cody Piper

Chandler Redenius

Jamie Reynolds

Emily Ryerson

Tiffany Sherwood

Josef Smith

Joshua Stromer

Katey Tegtmeyer

Alex Trueblood

Cole Wood

Mackenzie Wood