GRADUATION SUNDAY: North Iowa Schools Graduate 39

The North Iowa Community School District will be holding its Commencement Ceremony beginning today at 2 pm in the North Iowa High School. Each graduate is limited to four guests. The ceremony will be live streamed and recorded through a link on the school’s website at www.northiowa.org. A parade will follow so that the public can greet and congratulate the graduates. Students will line up on the east side of the school and those wishing to congratulate them can drive by beginning at 3 pm.
The 2020 North Iowa Graduating Class includes:
Colton Albrant
Chelsea Armstrong
Andrew Beenken
Brody Bennet
Sierra Billick
Amelia Blodgett
Morgan Boehm
Monroe Brackey
Danessa Bruner
Kylie Buns
Samantha Davis
Jade DeLong
Jeremy Dirksen
Cedric Frerichs
Joesph Goetz
Lexes Heiland
Melissa Hofbauer
Kelsi Holt
Ella Hughes
MacKenzy Jensvold
Kaley Julius
Austin Kelso
Nicole Kirschbaum
Jeron Koppen
Harlie Lawson
Twila Leonard
Seth Long
Eber Lopez
Hannah Main
Hunter Meinders
Brenna Paulson
Cassandra Peterson
Ramiro Resendiz
Cynthia Rodriguez
Sydney Sabin
Maria Shortenhaus
Cody Smidt
Samantha Stenersen
Alexa Vrieze
Isabella Wertjes