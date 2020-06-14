GRADUATION SUNDAY: North Iowa Schools Graduate 39

The North Iowa Community School District will be holding its Commencement Ceremony beginning today at 2 pm in the North Iowa High School. Each graduate is limited to four guests. The ceremony will be live streamed and recorded through a link on the school’s website at www.northiowa.org. A parade will follow so that the public can greet and congratulate the graduates. Students will line up on the east side of the school and those wishing to congratulate them can drive by beginning at 3 pm.

The 2020 North Iowa Graduating Class includes:

Colton Albrant

Chelsea Armstrong

Andrew Beenken

Brody Bennet

Sierra Billick

Amelia Blodgett

Morgan Boehm

Monroe Brackey

Danessa Bruner

Kylie Buns

Samantha Davis

Jade DeLong

Jeremy Dirksen

Cedric Frerichs

Joesph Goetz

Lexes Heiland

Melissa Hofbauer

Kelsi Holt

Ella Hughes

MacKenzy Jensvold

Kaley Julius

Austin Kelso

Nicole Kirschbaum

Jeron Koppen

Harlie Lawson

Twila Leonard

Seth Long

Eber Lopez

Hannah Main

Hunter Meinders

Brenna Paulson

Cassandra Peterson

Ramiro Resendiz

Cynthia Rodriguez

Sydney Sabin

Maria Shortenhaus

Cody Smidt

Samantha Stenersen

Alexa Vrieze

Isabella Wertjes