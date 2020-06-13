Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Take Dad Fishing

Fathers Day weekend is shaping up to be an excellent time to take dad out fishing. Mostly sunny days are forecast with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Take plenty of sunscreen as UV levels will be up. Overnight lows should be around the mid 50’s which will make for excellent night or very early morning fishing.

If you are out on the lake boating, be prepared for some chopping due to winds gusting between 25 to 37 miles per hour over the weekend.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Bluegill are starting to spawn. Find bluegill beds near shore in gravel and sandy substrate. Cast a small jig fished under a bobber near these areas to target the males guarding the nests.

Black Hawk Lake

Yellow Perch – Slow. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish anywhere from shore with rock and structure. Use a small jig tipped with crawler or small minnow fished under a bobber along shore in Town Bay, Ice House Point from the inlet bridge and from the floating pier and fish house in Town Bay. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast traditional bass lures and plastics along shore. You can catch fish anywhere around the lake, but some of the best areas include Ice House point shoreline, inlet bay and bridge area near the outlet, and along Gunshot Hill. Walleye – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish are spawning near rocky shorelines; a variety of baits, including crankbaits, work well.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig fished under a bobber near shore in 5-10 feet of water by rocks or woody structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw traditional bass lures, plastics or weedless lures near submerged structure and along weed lines. Yellow Perch – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair: Brushy Creek Lake has a low-density population of larger channel catfish. You may not catch high numbers, but the fish you catch will likely be large. Channel catfish are spawning; target these large fish near shore with rocky structure. They are aggressive this time of year; try a variety of cut baits and crankbaits.

North Raccoon River (above State Highway 175 bridge near Auburn)

Rivers water levels are high and turbid from recent rains.

North Twin Lake

Water temperature is the mid-70’s with around 3 feet of water clarity. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellow bass are in close to shore. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or waxworm fished under a small bobber in 3-6 feet of water near shore. If fishing from boat, you may need to move around to stay on top of fish. Yellow bass are 6-10 inches long. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish are numerous in North Twin Lake and are spawning. Use cut baits and crankbaits near shore with rocky structure to catch these aggressive fish.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye, and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: The bite has slowed; using crawlers and minnows on a small jig fished in the marina near the inlet and along the north and east shore of the main lake. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have had luck in the main lake. Boat anglers are catching fish trolling crankbaits in the dredge cuts. Yellow Perch – Fair: Pick up perch along shore in the marina and north and east shores. White Bass – Fair: The bite has been hit or miss. Anglers are picking up white bass from shore and in the main like while trolling. Use twisters, crawlers or crankbaits in the marina, near the inlet and north and east shores in the main lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish are abundant in Storm Lake. They are spawning; try a variety of dip baits, cut baits and crankbaits fished near rocky shores.

Water temperatures are in the mid-70’s in the Black Hawk District. Bluegill are starting to spawn in many area lakes and ponds. Bluegill spawning beds can often be seen near shore in gravel and sandy substrate. Cast a small jig fished under a bobber near these areas to target the males guarding the nests. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Bluegill – Good. Black Crappie – Good. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 70’s. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching walleyes drift fishing a jig and crawler near vegetation. Try slip bobber fishing a leech on the rock reefs. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellow bass are still spawning. The best bite is at first light. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a piece of cut bait or chicken liver fished on the bottom after sunset. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a small jig or minnow fished in the edge of the rushes.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a minnow or small jig near shore and around vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good. Bluegill – Good.

Lower Pine Lake

Popular fishing spots become crowded in the afternoon; arrive early to avoid crowds. Don’t park along the west side of the highway. If the boat trailer parking lot is full, try Upper Pine Lake. Bluegill – Good: Shore anglers are catching good numbers of 4 to 7 inch fish. Black Crappie – Good. Largemouth Bass – Good. Channel Catfish – Good: Try chicken liver or cut bait fished on the bottom near the spillway.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good. Bluegill – Good: Cast small jigs or a piece of worm below a bobber.

Upper Pine Lake

Bluegill – Good: Shore anglers are catching good numbers of 4 to 7 inch fish. Largemouth Bass – Good. Black Crappie – Good.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 70 degrees. There is a great panfish bite along the shorelines in the shallows; many fish are bedding, allowing for easy shore and dock fishing. Bluegill – Excellent: Large schools are moving into the shallows to bed and can easily be caught around hoists and docks. Black Crappie – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with waxworms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or other slow moving jigs.

Lost Island Lake

The Palo Alto County Conservation Board is hosting a Virtual Kid’s Fishing Derby for ages 15 and under, June 5th-15th. Go to their Facebook page for details. Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good.

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 70 degrees. Walleye and panfish bite has been great. Bluegill – Good: Large schools have been found gathering around hoists and docks. Walleye – Good: Evenings have had fairly good bites; daytime bite is picking up. Black Bullhead – Fair: Anglers have been successful at the north grade.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Size quality is outstanding with some sorting. Use jigs and minnows or wigglers in the main lake.

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 70 degrees. A good bass bite has been observed in canal areas, as well a good panfish bite in various harbors and around docks and hoists. Bluegill – Good: Large schools have been found gathering around hoists and docks. Black Crappie – Good. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair:

Iowa Great Lake water temperatures have warmed up quickly and are currently around 70 degrees. The bite is picking up with warmer water temperatures. The panfish bite has taken off throughout the chain of lakes; they are nesting in the shallows along the shoreline. This week’s extended forecast calls for temperatures ranging from 80s to low 90s. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are up 4 feet and crested after rain early week. Water clarity is poor. Use extreme care when on water in these conditions; water hazards are not visible and could capsize or disable a boat. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use a nightcrawler or dead chub fished on the bottom out of current.

Decorah District Streams

Many streams are muddy, making it an excellent time to explore new areas to fish. Most should clear by the weekend. All streams are being stocked. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. Brook Trout – Slow: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout – Fair: Blue-winged olive and caddisfly hatches are good to excellent. Afternoon gnat hatches are great. An excellent time to fish for browns is when the water gets cloudy. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout – Slow: Bite is better where water clarity is better. Try a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is improving with water temperatures in the 70’s. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappie suspended in deeper water around structure. Use a minnow or small lure drifting over structure. Bluegill – Fair: Gills are spooky, especially in clear water. Use care not to scare them when tossing out your rig. Try a small piece of worm on a hook under a small bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are guarding nests. Use a jig tipped with piece of worm or twister tail.

Lake Meyer

Hit and miss activity. Fish mid-afternoon and evening when shadows aren’t cast on the water. Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Water clarity is slightly dirty. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are guarding nests. Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm fished along the shore.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are above flood stage and extremely muddy. Recreating on this river is not recommended. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling with muddy water. Use extreme care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards are not visible when water is dirty. White Sucker – Slow: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are falling with muddy water. Use care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards are not visible when water is dirty. White Sucker – Slow: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.

Volga Lake

Anglers are finding fish; focus efforts along rocky shoreline and submersed habitat. Good water clarity, but water levels are up with recent rainfall. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill starting to spawn. Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail. Bass are guarding nests. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a nightcrawler, cheese bait or dead chub fished on the bottom.

Lake fishing may be your best bet for a successful trip after Tuesday/Wednesday’s rainfall. Area rivers experienced flash flooding with levels rising from 4 to 11 feet, depending on river. All have crested and are falling. Expect a rain free weekend with temperatures in the 70’s for highs and upper 50’s for lows. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try topwater baits early morning or late evening. Use buzzbaits or spinnerbaits during the daylight hours. Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve colored tube jigs from shore or vertical jigging from a boat near brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Cast and retrieve small tinsel jigs from shore or use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: The bite is on throughout the day. Try chicken livers, stink baits or dead cut baits fished off of the bottom of the lake.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Channel Catfish – Good: The bite is on throughout the day. Try chicken livers, stink baits or dead cut baits fished above snags or log jams.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River should be good for channel catfish with the rise in river levels.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

The Shell Rock River should be good for channel catfish with the rise in river levels.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River should be good for channel catfish with the rise in river levels.

Interior rivers are on the rise with the current rainfall. Target channel catfish. There have been no reports on the lakes in and around Black Hawk County. Trout streams are hit and miss in clarity and condition; call ahead for stream conditions. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has risen to 9.3 feet and is predicted to reach 9.5 feet before leveling off. Water temperature is 74 degrees. New Albin Army road is reopened. Hwy 82, Lansing Bridge is closed until June 15th. Walleye – Fair: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Good: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use a lure with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters or side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawing. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 18.5 feet at Lyxnville and is expected to reach 19.6 feet. Water temperature is 75 degrees. Sny Magill access is underwater. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use lures with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Good: Some shovelnose are being picked up using a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 10.7 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to reach 11.6 feet this week. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Good: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use lures with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines.

Upper Mississippi River levels are predicted to rise this week. Heavy rains have reduced water clarity. Look for the clearer water in backwater sloughs/ lakes. Many fish species are spawning and actively feeding with the water temperatures over 70 degrees. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin waters of Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level at the Dubuque Lock and Dam is rising and is near 10.1 feet; levels are 12.2 feet at the RR bridge.Water temperature is around 77 degrees. The water clarity is fair. Northern Pike – Excellent: Flashy spinners in warm sun filled waters might trigger these predators. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on beds. Try a simple bobber and worms. White Crappie – Fair: Crappie are reported out of marina areas and backwaters. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Cut bait is still producing nice channel catfish. Some catfish have started to move along the rock lines to prepare for spawning. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Male bass are being caught in large numbers, but the larger females remain a little elusive since they are done spawning.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 11.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. The water temperature is 77 degrees. Pleasant Creek Boat ramp is available to use. Water has receded off the boat ramp at Bellevue, but it is still difficult to launch from that ramp. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Some cats have moved along rock lines and in flooded grass lines to prepare to spawn. White Crappie – Fair: A few crappie are being picked up in backwater areas near dead falls. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike – Excellent: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Male bass are being caught in large numbers, but the larger females are a little elusive since they are done spawning. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill nests can be seen along shorelines in the backwater areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught by walleye anglers jigging in the tailwaters or by anglers who are targeting fish with live fish for bait. Walleye – Fair: A few walleyes are being reported near locations where the wing dams meet the shorelines.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 11.3 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 13.8 feet at Camanche and 8.3 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature has risen to 77 degrees. The water is turbid. The Corps of Engineers boat ramp at Cattail Slough may still be closed due to high water and debris. Walleye – Fair: Angler are finding some walleyes on wing dams near shore with crankbaits. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try cut bait in moderate current areas. Look for channel cats to move along the rock lines when spawning gets closer. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Good:Male bass are being caught in large numbers, but the larger females are a little elusive since they are done spawning. Northern Pike – Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish – Good: Try large live bait to catch big flathead catfish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on the spawning beds. Fish along the weed lines or in pockets of vegetation.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is around 12.5 feet at Rock Island and is stable. The water temperature is around 72 degrees; water is turbid with recent rains. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and prepared baits. Flathead Catfish – Good: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area.

Water level is stable to rising in most locations. There may be some minor debris on boat ramps after recent floods. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

River stage is 11.8 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and is forecast to rise. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 12.9 feet by Saturday. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. River stage is 12.49 feet at Fairport; flood stage is 14 feet. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 11.52 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to rise. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. River stage is 13.39 feet at Muscatine. Flood stage is 16 feet at Muscatine. The gates are out of the water at the dam. The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed due to high water. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 13.81 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to reach 14.4 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 13.67 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The gates are out of the water at the dam. Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will most likely have water over it. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 10.4 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is starting to rise. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 11 feet by the end of the weekend. The gates are out of the water at the dam. River stage is 15.49 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 528.29 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool.

River stages had been falling this past week, but are forecast to start rising due to recent heavy rains. Some boat ramps will be underwater. Water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 74 degrees. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s. Had a total of little over three inches of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass fishing was spotty this last weekend. The rains slowed it down some, but nice weather for the rest of the week should help it pick back up. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegill fishing was good over the weekend with lots of nice fish out in 3 to 4 feet of water on the spawning beds. Rain the last couple of days has kept anglers off the lake.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is just below flood stage on Thursday (6/11) but, is forecast to move into minor flood stage in the next couple of days.

Lake Belva Deer

More than 4 inches of rain on Tuesday made the lake high and muddy. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Bass fishing had been good before all the rain; will need some time before it comes back. Bluegill – Slow: They should still be out at the edges of the weed beds. But in this lake when the water gets muddy they shut off. Channel Catfish – Slow: Concentrate efforts along the rocks as at these water temperatures the catfish are actively spawning.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is around 80 degrees. Heavy rains on Tuesday made the lake high and muddy. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass fishing had been good before the rain made the water muddy; it will take a while to clear it up. Bluegill – Fair: Warm water temperatures means the bluegills are moving on and off the beds quickly. It will be tough to find the active beds when you can’t see them. Channel Catfish – Good: Work just out of the the weirs in the in-lake silt dams to catch nice catfish as they wait for the high water to wash food by them.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 70’s. The aquatic vegetation is thick this year, but should start to die back some with the hot weather. Largemouth Bass – Good: Work the outer edge of the weed beds or use weedless top water baits like scum frogs or moss bosses to get them out of the pockets. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on nests; work the edges of the weed beds and any holes you can find in them.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Lots of rain brought the Skunk River up to minor flooding levels with a fairly strong current.

For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are 12-13 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are smaller, up to 7 inches.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 689.4 feet on 6/11 and is rising. It is predicted to crest around 692.2 feet. Water temperatures are in the mid-70’s. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait in the channel or live bait along rock banks for spawning fish. White Crappie – Slow: Try minnows or jigs around brush piles or along steeper rock banks .

Diamond Lake

All facilities are open. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8-12 feet down in deeper water around brush or suspended in open water. Try small jigs for these 8-9 inch fish. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs or worms in the shallows as they are spawning. Many fish are 7-8 inches. Channel Catfish -Good: Try stinkbait or crawlers. After rain events has been best.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Water temperature is around 75 degrees. The shoreline is heavily vegetated with aquatic plants. Bluegill – Fair: Look for pockets in the weeds for bedding fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a weedless frog fished in weed lines or over the weeds. Black Crappie – Fair: Target weed lines or drift open water with jigs. Most fish are 9-11 inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish are moving shallower to spawn.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are around 75 degrees. The 10 hp outboard maximum limit is in effect. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish are moving back out to summer areas over brush stumps or rock piles. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity towards sunset; try plastics or topwater baits. Walleye – Fair: A lot of small fish are being caught with bigger ones mixed in. Troll crankbaits and live bait rigs in 7-13 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target shallow cover for post-spawn fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Typical baits are working. Fish will start to move to shallow rock to spawn.

Otter Creek Lake

Docks are in; the bathroom at the ramp is open. The fish cleaning station is open. Bluegill – Good. Yellow Bass – Good.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Use crawlers or plastics fished towards evening. Bluegill – Fair: Some fish are being seen moving shallower. Try small worms or jigs in warmer water areas. Black Crappie – Slow: Some fish are being caught on jigs or minnows in the brush or suspended in the mouths of bays. Keep moving until you find the right area. Fish up to 12 inches are reported. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Target windblown areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try chicken livers and stink bait.

Union Grove Lake

Bathrooms and the fish cleaning station are open. Bluegill – Good:Target shallow bays and brush or pockets in the weeds. Catch fish up to 8 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are smaller. Walleye – Slow: Some 12-14 inch fish are being caught on crankbaits. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use cut bait.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Bluegill – Fair: Fish are being caught in the backwaters, specifically at Pinicon Ridge.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Corydon Reservoir

Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs along the shorelines and the outer edge of the weed line.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits or spinnerbaits fished along the rip-rapped shorelines. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs or jigs and minnows around submerged structure and shorelines.

Lake Miami

Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try a bobber and worms in shallow areas. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs and twister tails along the shore.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Good: Use minnows and jigs around the standing timber and shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try worms and a bobber around shorelines and vegetation.

Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rip-rapped shores and around structure.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs and spinnerbaits around structure. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows and jigs along rocky shores. Bluegill – Good: Try a worm and bobber around structure and along shorelines.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 906 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows. The lake level rising has affected the crappie spawn; try different depths until you find active fish. Walleye – Fair: Use jig and minnow or nightcrawlers along rock piles or the shoreline. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try crankbaits along the shoreline and rock piles.

Red Haw Lake

The docks are in. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms along the shorelines and around structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try a chunk of nightcrawler around structure and around the weed line.

The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: 1200 surplus rainbow trout were stocked in Ada Hayden on May 21 and another 650 on June 1. Cast small inline spinners and spoons or live minnows and nightcrawlers under floats. Some anglers are having better success by fishing deeper (15 feet), likely due to increased water temperatures. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll live bait rigs or vertical jig with minnows, nightcrawlers, or leeches near points, humps and roadbeds. Target the East Boat ramp bay, the West Boat Ramp bay and the marina to beach area. Bluegill – Good: Cast small jigs or hooks tipped with nightcrawlers under a bobber.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish and flathead catfish are being caught. Try live bait, stink bait and crawlers.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll panfish jigs out a little deeper on the edges of the treefalls and over sunken pallets. Most crappies are 8.5 to 10 inches. Bluegill – Good: Catch spawning bluegills shallow fishing small jigs tipped with nightcrawlers under a bobber.

Bluegill should be spawning in local ponds and lakes. Check out the Fish Local webpage to find local community fishing lakes. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

Crappies were caught around brush piles and the road beds this week. Bluegills are starting to build nests and spawn. Bluegill – Fair: Cast on top of the underwater reefs to find spawning bluegills. Some anglers report catching the larger size bluegills drifting. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies have moved to tree piles and along the two road beds in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anita has a good bass population. Find fish along vegetation edges and around tree piles.

Lake Manawa

Walleyes are being picked up around the dredge cuts. Channel catfish are being caught on the west shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are moving to rocky shorelines to spawn. Walleye – Fair: A few anglers are having good success trolling crankbaits using planner boards.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield has good water clarity and a ring of aquatic vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: A few spawning bluegills can still be caught. Fish are also being caught out of the cedar tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a large number of 12 to 14 inch fish in the lake.

Prairie Rose Lake

Bluegill spawn is about over. Water temperature is 80 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Find the underwater reefs or spawning beds placed in the lake to find spawning bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Good: A large population of 12 to 14 inch bass offer fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Black crappies are being caught in brush piles. Cast a minnow under a bobber to catch 9 to 12 inch crappie. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are catching bass in tree piles using plastics.

For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass up to 20 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles for bluegill up to 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished along the creek channels for walleyes up to 22 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappies up to 10 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the flooded timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles for bluegill of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished along cedar tree brush piles or creek channels for crappie up to 11 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use jigs tipped with nightcrawlers fished on the main lake flats for yellow perch up to 11 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished along the weed line or cedar tree brush piles for bluegill of all sizes.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the upper 70’s. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.