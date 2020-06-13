GRADUATION SATURDAY: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Graduates 65

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District will graduate sixty-five seniors today beginning at 1 pm. The commencement ceremony will take place on Pinneke Field in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Stadium. The Class Motto is a quote from Dr. Suess, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”

The graduation ceremony will follow social distancing guidelines and will be streamed live here in kiow.com. Go to the top of the home page and click on the live streaming tab. The GHV tab will appear for you to click on to watch the ceremony.

Right after the graduation, a graduation parade will take place on State Street north to the red elevator.

The graduating class of 2020 includes:

Asia May Albery

Hannah Mae Albrecht

Brook Marie Barkema

Isaac Thomas Bell

Nicholas Robert Billings

Luke Douglas Brown

Colton Ray Bruce

Michaela Le Burke

Patrick James Carew

Samuel Joseph Childress

Bryce Shawn Cox

Cole Thomas Dakin

Landon Jay Dalbeck

Mykenzie Katelynn Darg

Bailey Alexander Dosio

Nicholas Kenneth Dyre

Kalen James Etter

MacKenzie Elizabeth Feuring

Carlee MaKenna Frayne

Andrew Martin Furst

Cassidy Rae Goodlund

John Daniel Grady

Dalton Wayne Graff

Luke Allen Hansen

Adam Thomas Heflin

Madeline Louise Hinz

Sean Michael Hodson

Sabrina Katherine Hoover

Nicholas Michael Huinker

Olivia Kristy Juenger

Morgan Emily Kaczor

Ethan John Kale

Alexia Marie Kiss

Ryan Dean Kumsher

Ashley Ruth LaBounty

Camden Daniel Lau

Jacob Michael Leerar

Jason Riley Lillebo

Katelyn Jennifer Lincicum

Nicholas Andrew Martinson

Stephenie Lee Marzen

Madison Elizabeth Moretz

Hailey Dior Mullins

Natalie Navarro

Laura Elise Oppedahl

Abigai IIrene Rose Pannhoff

Alex Andrew Phillips

Dylan Matthew Piper

Raeleigh Elizabeth Pridmore

Caleb Chester Renner

Kaitlyn Ann Robinson

Lucy Anne Schmidt

McKenna Kaye Schuknecht

Jared Michael Shaw

Cougan Charles Shropshire

Abigail Jacqueline Sokol

Molly Renee Sperr

Moriah Michelle Stewart

Hannah Elaine Swartout

Caleb Thomas Turek

Samuel Garrett Umbarger

Autumn Renee Units

Jordan Andrew Upmeyer

Lauren Emily Wirtz

Home-schooled but receiving

Diploma @ Graduation (not a

GHV diploma):

Alyssa Marie Nelson