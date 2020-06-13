GRADUATION SATURDAY: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Graduates 65

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District will graduate sixty-five seniors today beginning at 1 pm. The commencement ceremony will take place on Pinneke Field in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Stadium. The Class Motto is a quote from Dr. Suess, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”
The graduation ceremony will follow social distancing guidelines and will be streamed live here in kiow.com. Go to the top of the home page and click on the live streaming tab. The GHV tab will appear for you to click on to watch the ceremony.
Right after the graduation, a graduation parade will take place on State Street north to the red elevator.
The graduating class of 2020 includes:
Asia May Albery
Hannah Mae Albrecht
Brook Marie Barkema
Isaac Thomas Bell
Nicholas Robert Billings
Luke Douglas Brown
Colton Ray Bruce
Michaela Le Burke
Patrick James Carew
Samuel Joseph Childress
Bryce Shawn Cox
Cole Thomas Dakin
Landon Jay Dalbeck
Mykenzie Katelynn Darg
Bailey Alexander Dosio
Nicholas Kenneth Dyre
Kalen James Etter
MacKenzie Elizabeth Feuring
Carlee MaKenna Frayne
Andrew Martin Furst
Cassidy Rae Goodlund
John Daniel Grady
Dalton Wayne Graff
Luke Allen Hansen
Adam Thomas Heflin
Madeline Louise Hinz
Sean Michael Hodson
Sabrina Katherine Hoover
Nicholas Michael Huinker
Olivia Kristy Juenger
Morgan Emily Kaczor
Ethan John Kale
Alexia Marie Kiss
Ryan Dean Kumsher
Ashley Ruth LaBounty
Camden Daniel Lau
Jacob Michael Leerar
Jason Riley Lillebo
Katelyn Jennifer Lincicum
Nicholas Andrew Martinson
Stephenie Lee Marzen
Madison Elizabeth Moretz
Hailey Dior Mullins
Natalie Navarro
Laura Elise Oppedahl
Abigai IIrene Rose Pannhoff
Alex Andrew Phillips
Dylan Matthew Piper
Raeleigh Elizabeth Pridmore
Caleb Chester Renner
Kaitlyn Ann Robinson
Lucy Anne Schmidt
McKenna Kaye Schuknecht
Jared Michael Shaw
Cougan Charles Shropshire
Abigail Jacqueline Sokol
Molly Renee Sperr
Moriah Michelle Stewart
Hannah Elaine Swartout
Caleb Thomas Turek
Samuel Garrett Umbarger
Autumn Renee Units
Jordan Andrew Upmeyer
Lauren Emily Wirtz
Home-schooled but receiving
Diploma @ Graduation (not a
GHV diploma):
Alyssa Marie Nelson