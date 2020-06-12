Three Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove Athletes WILL Play Softball this Summer

Three local athletes are getting a chance to step on the diamond this summer to play the game they love.

Madi and Allie Barrus of Belmond-Klemme and Jozey Gump of Eagle Grove thought their season was coming to an end – before it even started. Now, Glidden-Ralston, a 1A school located in Carroll County, has given them a chance to play. The Rolling Valley Conference school has accepted them to be Wildcats for the summer.

Madi Barrus

The school boards of Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove both voted to not sponsor summer sports – citing a spike in Coronavirus cases.

Madi Barrus

The Barrus sisters spoke with KIOW during their nearly 2-hour commute back home from practice number one.

A new mascot, home field, coach, teammates, conference, and opponents await the girls this summer. Both Madi and Allie were nervous but excited to get started Thursday afternoon.

Allie Barrus

Madi Barrus

Besides the postseason, in small-town high school sports, athletes grow up playing ball against neighboring communities. This season the Barrus sisters and Gump won’t have that.

Madi Barrus

This will also be the first time that the Barrus sisters and Gump will play alongside each other after playing against one-another in years past.

Allie Barrus

The Wildcats take the field Monday against IKM-Manning to open their season.

“Oh… it’s going to be awesome!” – Allie Barrus