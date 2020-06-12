Hy-Vee Donates to Winnebago’s Relay for Life

HyVee in Forest City recently presented Winnebago County Relay For Life with a $500 check, in addition to selling luminaries in the store and providing bottled water for attendees of the upcoming “Ride For Relay” event planned for June 27, 2020.

Presenting the donation are Doug Rosendahl, HyVee store manager, and Renae Aukes, HyVee district store director; to Winnebago County Relay For Life Committee members: Evan Fritz, Matt Smith and Chairman, Carolyn Sunde. The Winnebago chapter of Relay for Life greatly values HyVee’s commitment to join in their fight against cancer.