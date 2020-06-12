Hancock County Health System Offers COVID-19 Serology Testing

Hancock County Health System’s Laboratory now provides COVID-19 antibody testing, otherwise known as Serology testing for $30 per test. Lori Finch HCHS’s Laboratory Director Lori Finch explains.

The test is fairly simple and quick according to Finch.

The reason for the blood test is because antibodies can be found in the blood of the people who are tested after infection.

Those who are concerned about privacy should know that like all other results from the Direct Access Lab, the results will not be given to the patients’ health care provider unless the patient gives them to their doctor or nurse.

Finch also stated that cash, credit card, or check will be accepted and payment must be made prior to testing. Those wishing to make an appointment should call (641) 843-5050.