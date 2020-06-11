Winnebago County Fair is Canceled for 2020

The Winnebago County Fair Board met on June 10th and made the decision to cancel all fair entertainment and open class exhibitions for 2020. After talking with Winnebago County Health and Emergency Management, the board determined that even with some restrictions being lifted, it was going to be very difficult for us to enforce the social distancing guidelines and still have a fun and enjoyable fair for all attendees.

The primary focus is to make sure we provide an opportunity for kids to show their livestock and static exhibits. The board will continue to work with ISU extension to determine the best way for our youth events to move forward. Plans for the youth exhibits are tentative at this time and will be announced as soon as they are complete. All grandstand and grounds events will be rolled over to 2021, with the likely dates of July 15th-18th, in order to honor the carnival and entertainment contracts.

The board is working on setting a single night event in the grandstand later this summer with the hopes that everyone can mingle a little closer together and it can be a fun evening for everyone to get out and enjoy. The fair board says that they look forward to making the Winnebago County Fair great in 2021.