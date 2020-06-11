Hill Wins the Coloff Media College Scholarship Award

The West Hancock Community School District held their Awards Night in the West Hancock Gymnasium on Wednesday night. The seniors of 2020 received scholarships and awards from the Lions Club, NIACC, Hancock County Farm Bureau, the U. S. Marine Corps, the West Hancock Booster Club, Johnson Drainage, and the Iowa Specialty Hospital among others.

There were several memorial scholarships honoring various members of the community along with those currently active in it. Various school clubs also handed out awards and scholarships. In total, it was announced that well over 60 scholarships totaling nearly $100,000 were given out to the senior class.

Receiving the Coloff Media Scholarship was a student who has expressed interest in entering into the communications studies discipline. She has demonstrated her talents in radio reports on KIOW and KHAM from the Hancock County District Fair and her work in the West Hancock Speech Club. Lilliana Hill was awarded $250 to be used in her collegiate endeavors. We at Coloff Media are excited to have a talented student like Ms. Hill receive the award and wish her well in her college career.