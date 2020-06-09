The Worth County Treasurers Office is taking appointments only for title transfers and drivers licenses. There will be no skills testing at this time according to officials. The office is still asking that if residents have registration renewals or property taxes, that they drop them into the drop box which is to the left of the main door, or mail the payments in. The address is P. O. Box 257, Northwood, IA 50459. Online payments are still accepted at worthcounty.org.

Appointments for title transfers and drivers licenses can be made by calling (641) 324-2942. The office will not be open the 2nd Saturday of every month.