Flash Flood Watch Issued for the Several Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, Wright, and Cerro Gordo Counties in Iowa and Faribault County in Minnesota. Tropical moisture will spread northward into central and eastern Iowa today. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to become widespread with locally heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches possible.

The heavy rainfall may result in areas of flash flooding and could also lead to longer term river flooding into the latter half of the week. As a result, the watch remains in effect until Wednesday at 7 am. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding along rivers, streams, and drainage systems. The watch was issued because forecasters believe that 1 to 2 inches may fall per hour in the strongest storms. Strongest winds in the storms should be between 35 to 45 miles per hour.