Cristobal Takes Aim at the Area Today and Tomorrow

Tuesday and Wednesday may prove interesting for the area from a weather perspective. The remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal will move into the state today and linger into Wednesday bringing a threat of high winds, heavy rainfall and possible flooding. As a result, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region V encourages everyone to get prepared now.
Meteorologist Andrew Asorge with the National Weather Service believes that this will be a heavy rain event.
Asorge cautions that while there may not be severe weather associated with the oncoming storms, heavy rains could lead to flooding in prone areas.
While at work or at home, it is wise to make sure you are prepared for any severe weather and flooding dangers. FEMA offers suggestions to prepare for north Iowa storm dangers.
- Follow the direction of local and state officials and make sure to sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. If your community has sirens, become familiar with the warning tone.
- Identify nearby, sturdy buildings close to where you live, work, study and play. Pay attention to weather reports and warnings and be ready to take shelter immediately, if necessary.
- Secure your property. Remove any dead trees or overhanging branches near structures, loose roofing materials and objects in yards, patios, roofs or balconies that could blow away.
- Watch for fallen power lines and trees. Report them immediately.