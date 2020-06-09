Cristobal Takes Aim at the Area Today and Tomorrow

Tuesday and Wednesday may prove interesting for the area from a weather perspective. The remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal will move into the state today and linger into Wednesday bringing a threat of high winds, heavy rainfall and possible flooding. As a result, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region V encourages everyone to get prepared now.

Meteorologist Andrew Asorge with the National Weather Service believes that this will be a heavy rain event.

Asorge cautions that while there may not be severe weather associated with the oncoming storms, heavy rains could lead to flooding in prone areas.

While at work or at home, it is wise to make sure you are prepared for any severe weather and flooding dangers. FEMA offers suggestions to prepare for north Iowa storm dangers.