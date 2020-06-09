Christina V. Smith 49, died at home peacefully with her family by her side on June 4, 2020.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, June 12th from 4:00pm-7:00 pm at the Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond, Iowa.

A private family service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday June 13, 2020 with public access available on a ‘Zoom’ broadcast.

Christina V. Smith was born to Vince L. Miller and Cathy J. (Ruiz) Miller on December 16, 1970. Christina dedicated her life to Jehovah God as one of his witnesses and symbolized that dedication with the public declaration of baptism on October 25, 1983. Christina faithfully attended the Kingdom Hall, learning and teaching others about her faith and the hopes that the Bible teaches.

Christina was united in marriage to Gerald D Smith on March 23, 1990 and they were blessed with two children. Andreas V. Smith and Abigail R. Smith. Christina’s great love of her family was highly important to her. She loved Andreas’ singing and acting, watching him take part in many musical plays and performances. She loved listening to Abby play her guitars and piano for hours and attending her performances (her ‘gigs’.) Christina also adored her mom, dad, brothers, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, and she especially cherished her nieces! She organized many, many family parties, games, meals, and get togethers.

Christina and her husband resided in Belmond, IA. During the early part of their 30-year marriage she worked at Cattleman’s, PSI, and Eaton Corp. In 2006 Christina obtained an associate of applied science degree from Kaplan College. She then pursued various employments which included the insurance, legal, medical, and background screening fields.

Christina loved traveling, fashion, music, and the arts. New York City, San Francisco, and Orlando were among many of her favorite destinations. Paris, France was definitely on her ‘to do’ list. She attended numerous Broadway plays and could navigate the New York City subway system handily! She enjoyed going to various concerts, anything from local artists to large stage performances. She also loved cruising the Bahamas and the Caribbean, having fun on the various island excursions. On one cruise she enjoyed skirting a hurricane, admiring the 15’ waves crashing against the ship! Christina also enjoyed shopping for clothes, shoes, purses, and jewelry, she definitely had a style and fashion sense.

Christina was a large personality who knew how to love and live life! She loved adventures, challenges, and trying new activities. Christina was not afraid to express herself, she was a fierce advocate of her faith, family, and close friends!

Christina’s life and memories will be carried forward in the hearts and minds of her husband Gerald Smith, Belmond, IA; her two children Andreas and Abigail Smith, both at home with their father in Belmond; her parents Vince and Cathy Miller, Belmond, IA; mother-in-law Linda Smith (Companion Dean Shepherd) , Belmond, IA, her brother, Brian Miller, Grays Lake, IL. and a niece Adrienne (Marshall) Larkin and their daughter Riley, Round Lake, IL. and niece Olivia Miller, Grays Lake, IL.; a brother Joshua (Tracy) Miller, Humboldt, IA and their children Elise, Jocelyn, and Norma Miller, all at home in Humboldt; sister Amanda (Travis) Krukow, Urbandale, IA, and their children Audrey, Lilly, and Gabriela Krukow, all at home in Urbandale; also numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

Christina was preceded in death by grandparents Vincent F. and Pauline Miller, uncle Peter Ruiz, and Grandmother Verona Ruiz.

