West Hancock Baseball/Softball Broadcast Schedules

June 8, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on West Hancock Baseball/Softball Broadcast Schedules

2020 West Hancock (KHAM) Broadcast Schedule 

 

* = Conference Game 

BOLD = Home Game  

 

  1. June 15th – West Hancock Baseball @ Lake Mills *
    1. Pregame 7:20 pm 
    2. First Pitch 7:30 pm 

 

  1. June 19th – West Hancock Baseball @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura*
    1. Pregame 7:20 pm 
    2. First Pitch 7:30 pm 

 

 

  • June 22nd – West Hancock Softball vs North Union *

 

    1. Pregame 5:50 pm 
    2. First Pitch 6:00 pm

 

  1. June 24th – West Hancock Baseball @ North Iowa * 
    1. Pregame 7:20 pm 
    2. First Pitch 7:30 pm 

 

  1. June 25th – West Hancock Softball @ West Bend-Mallard 
    1. Pregame 7:20 pm 
    2. First Pitch 7:30 pm

 

 

  • June 26th – West Hancock  Baseball vs Forest City  *

 

    1. Pregame 7:20 pm 
    2. First Pitch 7:30 pm 

 

  1. June 29th – West Hancock Softball @ Newman Catholic 
    1. Pregame 5:50 pm 
    2. First Pitch 6:00 pm 

 

  1. June 30th – West Hancock Softball @ Forest City 
    1. Pregame 5:50 pm
    2. First Pitch 6:00 pm 

 

  1. July 2nd – West Hancock Baseball @ Emmetsburg
    1. Pregame 5:50 pm 
    2. First Pitch 6:00 pm 

 

 

  • July 3rd – West Hancock Baseball vs Bishop Garrigan *

 

    1. Pregame 7:20 pm 
    2. First Pitch 7:30 pm

 

Baseball Games 6

Softball Games 4

ADVERTISEMENT