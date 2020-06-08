West Hancock Baseball/Softball Broadcast Schedules

2020 West Hancock (KHAM) Broadcast Schedule
* = Conference Game
BOLD = Home Game
- June 15th – West Hancock Baseball @ Lake Mills *
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- June 19th – West Hancock Baseball @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura*
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- June 22nd – West Hancock Softball vs North Union *
-
- Pregame 5:50 pm
- First Pitch 6:00 pm
- June 24th – West Hancock Baseball @ North Iowa *
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- June 25th – West Hancock Softball @ West Bend-Mallard
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- June 26th – West Hancock Baseball vs Forest City *
-
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- June 29th – West Hancock Softball @ Newman Catholic
- Pregame 5:50 pm
- First Pitch 6:00 pm
- June 30th – West Hancock Softball @ Forest City
- Pregame 5:50 pm
- First Pitch 6:00 pm
- July 2nd – West Hancock Baseball @ Emmetsburg
- Pregame 5:50 pm
- First Pitch 6:00 pm
- July 3rd – West Hancock Baseball vs Bishop Garrigan *
-
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
Baseball Games 6
Softball Games 4