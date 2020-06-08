North Iowa Bulls’ 10th Season Celebration

The North Iowa Bulls, a North American 3 Hockey League team based in Mason City, has announced its logo and theme for the 2020-2021 season, their 10th in River City.

In a release, the Bulls said their theme would be “Decade of Dominance” and they’re encouraging fans to use that hashtag when posting on social media all year.

The decade of dominance theme is well earned. Since arriving in Mason City before the 2010-2011 season, the Bulls have won nearly 400 games, seven division championships, and three national championships; all are league highs.

“The upcoming season will celebrate and honor the Bulls’ longstanding tradition of excellence,” said North

Iowa Bulls Owner Alberto Fernandez. “Our loyal fans deserve a season-long party, and that is exactly what

we intend to do with all of our 10th Anniversary commemorative merchandise and special community events

throughout the year.”

The logo the Bulls will use for 2020-2021 is above. “The 10th Anniversary logo prominently features the number 10 and the Bulls’ current blue-and-green color scheme but also includes a red stripe around the top as a nod to the team’s original colors. The background colors behind the dates of 2011 and 2021 transition from red to blue to green, in recognition of the team’s progression from past to present”, explained the release.