Nancy J. (Steenlage) Hrubes, 66, of Thompson, formerly of Britt, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Memorial graveside services for Nancy Hrubes will be held at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery south east of Britt.

Visitation for Nancy Hrubes will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering. Due to the current guidelines, attendance may be limited.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, IA 50423

641-843-3839