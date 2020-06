When the Kanawha City Council will meet again, one of the issues is the need to repair a continual problem on 5th and Main Street. The issue has been giving drivers in the intersection problems to have to try and deal with. Mayor Gloria Sobek believes it is a problem that must be looked at in the next meeting.

The cost of the project is something that the council will need to look at, but for now, there is a patch in place that is not permanent.